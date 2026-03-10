Trump again insists Iran bombed girls' school despite strong evidence it was the US

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that Iran bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, despite growing evidence to the contrary.

President Donald Trump on Monday tried to pass off the blame for the killing of more than 100 children at a school in Iran. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Ali Najafi/ISNA

Trump claimed on Monday – citing no evidence – that Iran has access to the US' Tomahawk cruise missile system and had used it to attack the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, killing 175 people, mostly children.

Iran "also has some Tomahawks," the president claimed during a press conference at his golf course in Miami.

"They wish they had more. But whether it’s Iran or somebody else, the fact is that a Tomahawk – a Tomahawk is very generic. It's sold to other countries."

Tomahawk missiles are developed exclusively in the US, primarily by RTX in Arizona. Australia and the UK are the only other countries known to currently possess Tomahawks, which they purchased from the US.

The bizarre claim comes only days after video evidence obtained and verified by the New York Times found the school's destruction was the result of a Tomahawk missile strike.

It is also not the first time that Trump suggested Tehran was responsible for the attack. The president told reporters on Saturday that "in my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran."