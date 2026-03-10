Trump again insists Iran bombed girls' school despite strong evidence it was the US
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that Iran bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war, despite growing evidence to the contrary.
Trump claimed on Monday – citing no evidence – that Iran has access to the US' Tomahawk cruise missile system and had used it to attack the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, killing 175 people, mostly children.
Iran "also has some Tomahawks," the president claimed during a press conference at his golf course in Miami.
"They wish they had more. But whether it’s Iran or somebody else, the fact is that a Tomahawk – a Tomahawk is very generic. It's sold to other countries."
Tomahawk missiles are developed exclusively in the US, primarily by RTX in Arizona. Australia and the UK are the only other countries known to currently possess Tomahawks, which they purchased from the US.
The bizarre claim comes only days after video evidence obtained and verified by the New York Times found the school's destruction was the result of a Tomahawk missile strike.
It is also not the first time that Trump suggested Tehran was responsible for the attack. The president told reporters on Saturday that "in my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran."
Trump admits he doesn't "know enough"
On Monday, Trump was exposed by a reporter who asked why he was the only person claiming the strike had been conducted by Iran.
In response, Trump said that it was "because I just don't know enough about it. I think it's something that I was told is under investigation."
"Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them off us," he continued. "But I will, certainly, whatever the report shows, I am willing to live with it."
Human Rights Watch has called for the strike to be investigated as a possible war crime.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Ali Najafi/ISNA