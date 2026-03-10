Trump threatens Iran with "death, fire, and fury" in war-mongering social post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went on an aggressive social media tirade in which he threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if he didn't get his way.

President Donald Trump went on a murderous rant on social media, threatening "death, fire, and fury" on the people of Iran. © Collage: AFP/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images & AFP/Atta Kenare

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," Trump wrote on Monday in a post to Truth Social.



"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back as a nation again – death, fire, and fury will reign upon them," he continued.

"This is a gift from the United States of America to China and all of those nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated."

Trump's rant came as the US-Israeli war with Iran triggered oil prices to skyrocket to the highest they have been since 2022, reaching over $100 a barrel.

The rant came hours before Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday vowed to block all oil exports through the vital waterway and shut down any question of talks with the US.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini reportedly said that Tehran "will not allow the export of a single liter of oil from the region to the hostile side and its partners until further notice."

Trump's decision to wage war against Tehran has seen thousands die across Iran, more than 100 children slaughtered by Tomahawk missiles in an elementary school, and apocalyptic scenes unfold across much of the country.