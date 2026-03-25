Trump allegedly took classified documents related to his personal businesses after first term

Washington DC - A 2023 memo reportedly claims that President Donald Trump took classified documents related to his business interests from the White House at the end of his first term in office.

A 2023 memo from Special Counsel Jack Smith (l) reportedly claims that President Donald Trump (r) took classified documents from the White House at the end of his first term in office. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Nathan Howard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith – who led the investigation into Trump's alleged mishandling of the documents – issued a memo on January 13, 2023.

"Process is very much ongoing but the FBI has already since found both – that classified documents were commingled with documents created after Trump left office and that there are classified documents that would be pertinent to certain business interests," Smith wrote.

Smith claimed that the documents were so sensitive, that very few people in government had access to them, and Trump secretly taking them suggested "a motive for retaining them."

Earlier this year, Smith's office released a report regarding a separate investigation he led regarding Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which concluded "admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."

A second report regarding the classified documents is currently under a court-ordered seal. Democrats have been urging the DOJ to release the report, but to no avail.

In a statement, a DOJ spokesperson argued Smith's files contain "salacious and untrue claims" about Trump, and Smith and Democrats are "blinded by hatred" of the president.