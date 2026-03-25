Trump promises to "unleash hell" if Iran does not agree to a deal

The White House said Wednesday that Trump is prepared to "unleash hell" if Iran fails to reach a deal with the US. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Iranian state media cited an unidentified official as saying that the Islamic republic had responded "negatively" to the reported overture from Trump as the Middle East war nears the four-week mark.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that negotiations with Iran had hit a dead end.

"Talks continue. They are productive," Leavitt told a briefing when asked about the Iranian report.

Leavitt said that there were "elements of truth" to media reports on the details of a 15-point US plan setting out demands on Tehran, but said some of the reporting was "not entirely factual."

US and Israeli media said the points involved Iran giving up any right to a nuclear program and agreeing to dismantle its ballistic missile arsenal.

Leavitt declined to say whom the US was dealing with in Tehran following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, whose son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has not been seen in public.

Reports have suggested the Trump administration's interlocutor is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's speaker of parliament and one of its most prominent non-clerical figures.

The spokeswoman also declined to confirm reports that top US officials, including Vice President JD Vance, were set to hold talks with the Iranians in Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator.