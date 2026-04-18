Trump and RFK Jr. ease restrictions on research into psychedelics for mental health treatment

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are pushing forward an initiative to speed up research into the use of psychedelic drugs for mental health treatment.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to speed up research into using psychedelic drugs for mental health treatment. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the president – joined by Kennedy and several other prominent MAGA allies, such as podcaster Joe Rogan – held a press conference in the Oval Office as he signed an executive order that seeks to ease restrictions surrounding research into certain psychedelic drugs like psilocybin (aka "magic mushrooms") and Ibogaine.

The order seeks to "dramatically accelerate" access to drugs that have been touted as effective treatments for conditions including severe depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opioid addiction.

"Today's order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life," Trump said during the event.

"If these turn out to be as good as people are saying, it's going to have a tremendous impact," he added.

All psychedelics are illegal on the federal level, though critics have been advocating for years about their potential positive effects. Oregon and Colorado have legalized the use of psilocybin in therapy, however.

Both Kennedy and Rogan have long been vocal about the benefits of using such drugs.