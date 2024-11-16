Pentagon report reveals many new UFO sightings, but shuts down talk of alien activity

Washington, DC - Hundreds of new UFO sightings have been revealed by the Pentagon in an eagerly-awaited new report that nevertheless emphasized the lack of evidence for any extraterrestrial activity.

The report provides a variety of explanations for the sightings – none of which involve aliens.

Some of these include balloons misidentified as spaceships, birds, satellites, and other human aircraft. There are a few incidents left unexplained, however.

Over the year between May 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) received 757 reports of UFOs, referred to be the Pentagon as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAPs.

While investigations into these reports turned up no "verifiable evidence" that extraterrestrial beings or activities were involved, many of the cases were left unresolved by the end of the process.

As part of the report, the AARO took aim at a "lack of timely and actionable sensor data," which it sees as the primary reason why so many cases of UFO sightings go unresolved even by official government teams.

"AARO continues to address this challenge by working with military and technical partners to optimize sensor requirements, information-sharing processes, and the content of UAP reporting."

"It is also important to underscore that to date, AARO has discovered no verifiable evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity or technology," AARO director Dr. Jon Kosloski was eager to stress in a statement.