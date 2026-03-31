Trump calls on other countries to just seize Strait of Hormuz – without US help

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested countries struggling with fuel shortages caused by his war on Iran should seize the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump angrily told countries struggling with skyrocketing fuel prices amid his war on Iran to "just take" the Strait of Hormuz. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a Truth Social post, Trump said states "that refused to get involved" should either buy oil from the US or "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

He added: "The U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!"

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth echoed that message during a news conference on Tuesday.

"This is an international waterway that we use less than most, in fact dramatically less than most," Hegseth said. "It's not just our problem set, going forward, even though we have done the lion's share of preparation to ensure that that strait will be open."

Trump has repeatedly raged at NATO allies who have refused to get involved in the US-Israeli on Iran, which has stretched to over a month with no end in sight.