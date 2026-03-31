DeSantis signs bill to rename Florida airport after Trump

Florida Governor Ron Desantis (l.) shakes hands with President Donald Trump upon the latter's arrival at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee on July 1, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Changing the name of the airport still requires a sign-off from the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the completion of rights agreements.

"Changing an airport name is a local issue and the FAA does not approve airport name changes," the FAA said in a statement.

"However, the FAA must complete some administrative tasks to include updating navigational charts and databases," it said.

The airport is approximately two miles from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has sought to put his mark on public institutions, for example adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.