Trump goes all in with another AI Jesus photo: "Radical Left Lunatics might not like this!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has doubled down amid the backlash over the AI-generated image he shared depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media of himself being embraced by Jesus Christ in a dig at "left lunatics." © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

In a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, the president attached a screenshot of an X post from a user who argued that "God might be playing his Trump card" to help expose "satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters."

The user included an AI-generated image of Trump with his eyes closed in ecstasy as Jesus gently embraces him.

"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!" Trump wrote in his Truth post.



Trump's post comes amid outrage over the photo shared over the weekend that depicted him as Christ, wearing robes and healing a sick man with rays of light coming from his hands.

The photo was panned by both sides of the political aisle – particularly his conservative MAGA base, many of whom accused him of blasphemy.

When he was later asked about the photo, Trump insisted it wasn't him as Christ but instead as a doctor, claiming that "only the fake news could come up with that one."