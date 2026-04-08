Trump hails "big day for World Peace" and promises help with Strait of Hormuz traffic

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the US will "help" with traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz, hours after he agreed to a temporary truce with Iran .

President Donald Trump hailed "a big day for world peace" as he promised the US would help with ship transit in the Strait of Hormuz. © Collage: REUTERS

Iran and the US agreed to cease fire for two weeks barely an hour before Trump's genocidal deadline to obliterate Iranian civilization was set to expire.

Tehran later said it had agreed to safe conditional passage in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil which has been virtually paralyzed for weeks by the US-Israeli war of aggression.

"The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, calling it "A big day for World Peace!"

"There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said hours earlier that passage through the Strait would by facilitated "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Trump said in his Truth Social post that the US will be "loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will."