Trump mocks "deranged" Marjorie Taylor Greene as he gloats over special election win

Washington DC - President Donald Trump mocked former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after Republicans managed to maintain their hold on her vacated Congressional seat.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump (r.) mocked Marjorie Taylor Greene after a Republican candidate he endorsed won her vacant Congressional seat. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Wednesday, the president shared a Truth Social post celebrating GOP candidate Clay Fuller's victory to take over MTG's seat representing Georgia's 14th congressional district.

Trump revived the bizarre nickname "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown" – clarifying the joke as referencing how "GREEN TURNS TO BROWN UNDER STRESS!" – and said she left a "stench" after she retired from Congress earlier this year.



He added that Fuller, whom he endorsed in the race, is "a very large improvement over his deranged predecessor!"

Greene, once an ardent supporter of Trump, has feuded with the president in recent months over numerous policy disagreements, including her adamant opposition to starting and funding foreign conflicts, especially his new war with Iran.

Their messy public spat led to Greene deciding to retire from Congress, leaving Democratic Shawn Harris – who lost to MTG in 2024 – and Fuller to battle for her seat.

While Fuller did win, Harris managed to get 44.1% of the vote, which was surprising for the deeply red district.

In an X post shared minutes after Trump's post, Greene argued her district was "never in danger of flipping," but noted the results "speak for themselves."