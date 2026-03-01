Trump parties with donors as he monitors Iran war from Mar-a-Lago

West Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump has reportedly been partying with donors while monitoring his recently launched war with Iran at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Photos and video recently shared around social media show Donald Trump (r.) and his team partying and monitoring the war in Iran from his Mar-a-Lago estate. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / THE WHITE HOUSE & Screenshot / Instagram / @shlomievgi

According to the Daily Beast, Florida Vape magnate Shlomi Evgi shared photos on his Instagram of himself posing with several Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Evgi, who is a regular at the estate, also shared a video showing Trump – wearing a gold tie in a room covered in gold – shaking hands with the party's millionaire attendees who all paid to be there.

The party came hours after Trump announced in a Truth Social post shared around 2 AM ET on Saturday that the US military, alongside Israel, had launched missile strikes on Iran.

The New York Times has since reported that Trump has limited his public engagement about the war to social media rather than giving televised addresses, and he has retreated to his private estate instead of the White House's situation room – breaking precedent with previous presidents.

The White House shared photos of Trump and his team monitoring operations in Iran, but did not indicate where the photos were taken.