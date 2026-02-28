Republicans back Trump while Democrats condemn "illegal" Iran war

Washington DC - Republicans have largely welcomed strikes launched Saturday by President Donald Trump against Iran on Saturday, but prominent Democrats have condemned what they called an illegal move.

After President Donald Trump announced strikes against Iran on Saturday, Republicans have been expressing support while Democrats have been opposing. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"Today, Iran is facing the severe consequences of its evil actions," including "terrorism," the murder of Americans, and the regime's sustained nuclear ambitions, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said in a statement.

"We pray for the safety of our brave servicemembers and our allies involved in Operation Epic Fury," the top Republican in Congress added.

Many other Republicans hailed Trump's decisive action. Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Tom Cotton pointed to multiple grievances against Iran, including the 1979 hostage crisis and the deadly Beirut bombing of 1983.

"Iran has waged war against the US for 47 years," Cotton posted on X. "The butcher's bill has finally come due for the ayatollahs."

For Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime supporter of US military intervention against the Islamic Republic, Trump's speech "will go down in history as the catalyst for the most historic change in the Middle East in a thousand years."

"It will be violent, extensive, and I believe, at the end of the day, successful," he added in a series of X posts. "The demise of the ayatollah's regime with American blood on its hands is necessary and more than justified."

Only a few Republicans have expressed opposition, including Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who both decried it as not being "America First."