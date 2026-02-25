Trump rages at Ilhan Omar and others for protesting his "very elegant" SOTU speech

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently issued a response after Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and other Democrats protested his State of the Union speech.

President Donald Trump (l.) lashed out Democrats who protested his recent State of the Union speech, including Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, the president shared a Truth Social post in which he claimed Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib "screamed uncontrollably" with "bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people" during his "very elegant" speech the night before.

He added that the two congresswomen should be sent "back from where they came – as fast as possible."

Omar is originally from Somalia, while Tlaib was born in Detroit to Palestinian immigrants.



Trump went on to bring up actor Robert DeNiro, whom he claimed he saw "break down in tears... like a child would do" over his speech, as well as comedian Rosie O'Donnell – both of whom have been critical of Trump for years.

The post comes after a number of Democrats protested his speech on Tuesday night.

Omar repeatedly yelled out that Trump was responsible for having "killed Americans," referring to two US citizens who were fatally shot last month by immigration agents sent by the president to occupy her state.

Tlaib followed suit, also calling Trump "the most corrupted president" after he suggested lawmakers should be banned from insider trading.