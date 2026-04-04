Is Trump planning to fire more administration officials after Bondi axing?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing more administration officials following his suprising decision to drop Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump (c.) is reportedly considering letting go of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer (l.) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & MANDEL NGAN, Brendan SMIALOWSKI, & FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

According to The Washington Post, White House officials claim Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have both been on the president's radar for the next potential firings.

This comes after Trump fired Bondi on Thursday, which reportedly followed months of discussing the matter with other officials.

The president has largely avoided firing members of his administration during his second term, and he has repeatedly rejected reports that he had grown sour with certain staffers.

Prior to Bondi's firing, several reports said Trump was in talks about letting both her and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard go – though the White House at the time had denied the claims.

One official told the Post that "reports of him wanting to do a massive shake-up are overblown."

Chavez-DeRemer is currently facing an ongoing scandal involving allegations that she is having an affair with a staffer and has been drinking in her office.

Lutnick, meanwhile, has been under scrutiny ever since files released by the Department of Justice revealed his close ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, despite his previous denials.