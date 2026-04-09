New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday announced a major settlement after a delivery app was found to have ripped off many immigrant restaurant owners.

Outside the red panda enclosure at the Prospect Park Zoo, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a major settlement with the HungryPanda app to resolve violations of city law. © Collage: MARTIN LELIEVRE / AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

"The red pandas behind me eat 30% of their body weight in bamboo every day. They are very hungry pandas. Unlike the HungryPanda app, they, however, are not interested in bamboozling hard-working New Yorkers," Mamdani said in a press conference at Prospect Park Zoo.

"Now, we are here today to announce that DCWP has won close to a million dollars in restitution and penalties for more than 380 restaurants," the mayor continued.

"Many of these are immigrant-owned restaurants in neighborhoods like Sunset Park and Flushing, and this is the first-ever action to hold a delivery app accountable for violating the rights of New York City restaurant owners."

The settlement of more than $875,000 comes after a Department of Consumer and Worker Protection investigation found the HungryPanda delivery app had violated the city's Fee Cap Law in charging and mischaracterizing illegal junk fees, frequently relabeling them and bunching them into a single line item.

Earlier this year, HungryPanda – along with Uber Eats and Fantuan – was part of a $5 million settlement over violations of the city's Minimum Pay Rate.

"We are putting abusers of these laws and violators of them on notice. If you break these laws, we will hold you accountable," Mamdani vowed on Wednesday.