Trump reveals the "present" Iran gave the US amid negotiations to end war

Washington DC - Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a "present" to show it was serious about negotiations to end the war, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump revealed that Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a "present" amid negotiations to end the war. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump was referring to cryptic comments he made two days earlier about a "gift" from Tehran that involved the flow of oil and gas through the waterway, a key chokepoint for the global energy trade.

Iranian forces have effectively slowed shipping through the strait to a trickle during the Middle East war, which began nearly four weeks ago.

"They said, 'To show you the fact that we're real and solid and we're there, we're going to let you have eight boats of oil,'" Trump told reporters in his first cabinet meeting since the conflict started.

The tankers were believed to be Pakistani-flagged, Trump said, adding that he had seen news reports that they had passed the strait.

"And, I said, 'Well, I guess we're dealing with the right people'. And actually, they then apologized for something they said, and they said, 'We're going to send two more boats.'"

Before giving his account to reporters, Trump first checked with his Middle East negotiator, Steve Witkoff, at the cabinet table, saying: "Steve, can I reveal the present?"

The US president did not provide any further details.