Trump gives Jake Paul a "total endorsement" – even though he's not running for anything

Hebron, Kentucky - President Donald Trump recently endorsed MAGA influencer Jake Paul , even though the podcaster and boxer isn't actually running for office.

While giving a speech during a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump praised Paul as "a great guy" for supporting him, and joked to the influencer that if he had supported his challenger in the 2024 presidential race, it would have been "the end of your whole career, Jake."

Trump then went on to gift Paul with something that could jumpstart his political career, if he ever decided to seek one.

"I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," Trump said.

"You have my complete and total endorsement."

Paul then took the podium at the president's request, telling the crowd, "What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they're much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you.

"I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way," he added. "You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag."

Paul is part of the ecosystem of right-wing, white male podcasters, such as Joe Rogan and Tim Poole, who used their platform to support Trump throughout the 2024 presidential election.