Trump says US destroyer opened fire on and comandeered Iran cargo ship trying to evade blockade

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that a US destroyer ship opened fire and then took control of an Iranian -flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman that tried to evade a US naval blockade.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that a US destroyer ship opened fire and then took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman that tried to evade a US naval blockade. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump posted on Truth Social that the ship "tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them."

According to the president, after the Iranian vessel ignored warnings to stop, the US guided missile destroyer "stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom."

He added that the ship was currently in the custody of the US Marines.

The Iranian vessel in question, which Trump said in his post was a 900-foot-long ship called the TOUSKA, faced off against the US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE.

"The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity," the Republican president then added.