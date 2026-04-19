Trump to deliver full Bible reading as Pope feud and AI Jesus backlash continues
Washington DC - President Donald Trump will soon host a reading of the entire Bible at the White House amid his desperate attempts to win back Christian conservatives who he recently angered.
On Friday, the White House shared a press release announcing the president will participate in an event in which he and other politicians will read the entire book "from Genesis to Revelation" from April 18 to 25.
The release says the event aims to "honor Holy Scripture, renew our faith, usher in a historic resurgence of religion on American shores, and rededicate the United States as one Nation under God."
The event is hosted by the group America Reads the Bible, which was founded by Bunnie Pounds, a longtime MAGA loyalist and Christian activist who ran a failed congressional campaign in Texas in 2018.
The group officially kicked off the event on Saturday, sharing a recording of the president reading II Chronicles 7:14, a passage that many of his supporters believe represents a call to action for MAGA.
"If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," the passage reads.
The New York Times notes that the passage has become a "promise with direct political implications" in recent years. During the January 6 Capitol riots, the founder of a group called Cowboys for Trump recited it over a bullhorn to a crowd before storming the building.
A number of MAGA figures will read passages throughout the event, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who was recently mocked for sharing a "prayer" that was actually a quote from the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
Most of the readings will be recorded live at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, with the president's readings being given between 6 and 7 PM EST.
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This comes as the president faces backlash from his usually unconditionally loyal Christian conservative base, which has largely helped him win both of his terms in office.
In recent weeks, he has been publicly feuding with Pope Leo XVI after the clergyman called for peace amid Trump's war with Iran.
Last week, Trump was accused of blasphemy after he shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ on social media.
Since he first entered politics in 2016, Trump has maintained a strong hold of support among American Christians, though critics have heavily scrutinized the extent of his faith.
In 2015, he was asked during an interview with Bloomberg what his favorite Bible verse is, but he awkwardly refused to answer the question, claiming it was "very personal."
Throughout his time in politics, Trump has committed a number of acts that could be considered "blasphemous," including selling $60 Bibles with his signature scrawled on the cover and constantly comparing himself and his political experiences to Christ.
Critics also regularly point to his arguably sinful personal life and behavior, such as how he has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, has been found legally liable for rape, and his current status as a convicted felon.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP