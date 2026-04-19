Trump to deliver full Bible reading as Pope feud and AI Jesus backlash continues

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will soon host a reading of the entire Bible at the White House amid his desperate attempts to win back Christian conservatives who he recently angered.

President Donald Trump will participate in a public reading of the Bible as he faces backlash for feuding with the Pope and sharing blasphemous memes. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Friday, the White House shared a press release announcing the president will participate in an event in which he and other politicians will read the entire book "from Genesis to Revelation" from April 18 to 25.

The release says the event aims to "honor Holy Scripture, renew our faith, usher in a historic resurgence of religion on American shores, and rededicate the United States as one Nation under God."

The event is hosted by the group America Reads the Bible, which was founded by Bunnie Pounds, a longtime MAGA loyalist and Christian activist who ran a failed congressional campaign in Texas in 2018.

The group officially kicked off the event on Saturday, sharing a recording of the president reading II Chronicles 7:14, a passage that many of his supporters believe represents a call to action for MAGA.

"If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," the passage reads.

The New York Times notes that the passage has become a "promise with direct political implications" in recent years. During the January 6 Capitol riots, the founder of a group called Cowboys for Trump recited it over a bullhorn to a crowd before storming the building.

A number of MAGA figures will read passages throughout the event, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who was recently mocked for sharing a "prayer" that was actually a quote from the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

Most of the readings will be recorded live at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, with the president's readings being given between 6 and 7 PM EST.