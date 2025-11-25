Ukrainian official reports major breakthrough in negotiations with US over new peace plan
Kyiv, Ukraine - The US and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the most important points of a plan to end the war in Ukraine, according to a senior Ukrainian official on Tuesday.
"Our delegations reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva," said Rustem Umerov, a former defense minister who is now secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and a member of his country's negotiating team.
"We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps," he wrote on social media.
"We look forward to organizing a visit of Ukraine's President [Volodymyr Zelensky] to the US at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal with President [Donald] Trump."
High-ranking members of the Trump administration are reportedly currently in Abu Dhabi to discuss the emerging plan with a Russian delegation.
US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been holding talks with representatives of the Russian government since Monday, according to CBS, CNN, and the Wall Street Journal.
Last week, the US presented a 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine which appeared to grant most of Moscow's conditions for ending its invasion, but it has since been intensively renegotiated by European and Ukrainian diplomats.
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the original version of the 28-point plan as "the basis for a final peace settlement," but has warned against any major softening of the deal in favor of Kyiv.
Cover photo: John THYS / AFP