Trump taps tech oligarchs for science advisory council

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a group of the most powerful tech billionaires to his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

President Donald Trump on announce billionaires Marc Andreesen, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergei Brin, and Larry Ellison would be part of his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. © Collage: Jim WATSON & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The council, known as PCAST, will be co-chaired by Trump's AI and crypto adviser David Sacks and Michael Kratsios, a tech investor who previously served as the country's chief technology officer during the president's first term.

The list of appointees includes Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Oracle chief Larry Ellison and the far-right Marc Andreessen, as well as Nvidia boss Jensen Huang and Lisa Su of chipmaker AMD.

"The United States has the opportunity to lead the world in AI. I'm honored to join the president's council and work with other industry leaders to help make this happen," Zuckerberg said in a statement sent to AFP.

The Council, which has existed since president Franklin Roosevelt, is purely advisory: it produces reports and recommendations on topics the president directs it to study, but has no regulatory or enforcement powers.

Past councils have weighed in on everything from pandemic preparedness to quantum computing to clean energy.

The appointments are the latest sign of the deep ties Trump has cultivated with Silicon Valley since returning to the White House, in a major change from his first four years in office.

The growing closeness between the White House and an increasingly radicalized tech industry has begun to generate some political backlash with recent polling showing Americans believe Big Tech has too much influence over Washington policy.