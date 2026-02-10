Trump tariffs souring French wine and spirits exports

Paris, France - President Donald Trump 's tariffs hit French wine and spirits shipments hard last year, playing a major role in the overall drop of 8% in value of one of France's top exports, a trade body said Tuesday.

The Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters recently reported that French wine and spirit sales have slumped due to President Donald Trump's tariffs. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

Exports to the US slumped by 21%, the French Federation of Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) reported.

The US is the biggest importing country for French wines and spirits, accounting for 21% of the overall export market last year.

"Geopolitical tensions, commercial conflicts, exchange rate fluctuations, and a loss of confidence by households weighed on our exports," explained FEVS President Gabriel Picard.

French and European wines are also suffering from the increase in tariffs - first 10%, then 15% – imposed on European alcoholic drinks by Trump in 2025.

"In the United States, the imposition of customs duties and an unfavorable exchange rate have heavily impacted the overall result," FEVS said in a statement.

Economic uncertainty weighing on consumer spending, as well as stockpiling by wholesalers, also contributed to the fall, it said.

Overall, the value of French wine and spirits exports fell by 7.9% to 14.3 billion euros ($17 billion), and they slid 3.3% by volume.

Wine exports, which account for the overwhelming majority of the total, slid by 4.1%.