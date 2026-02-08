State Department to delete all X posts preceding Trump's second term
Washington DC - The Department of State will soon be removing all posts the agency made before President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.
The department confirmed to NPR that all posts preceding Trump's inauguration last year will be internally archived and no longer available for public viewing.
A spokesperson told the outlet that the move seeks to "limit confusion on US government policy and to speak with one voice to advance the President, Secretary, and Administration's goals and messaging."
They further described the X account as "one of our most powerful tools" and argued the removal will "preserve history while promoting the present."
An unnamed employee claimed that staffers were told in an email that anyone interested in viewing the archived posts would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request.
The directive will also apply to agencies that operate under the State Department, including US embassies and missions, ambassadors and department bureaus, and programs.
Donald Trump seeks to rewrite history
The move comes as Trump and his administration have pushed countless efforts to remodel the government in the president's MAGA image and purge it of anything that does not align with his views.
Over the past year, the administration has removed much of what it deemed "woke" from government websites, such as references to climate change, race and gender, and the LGBTQ+ community.
They have also aggressively pushed revised accounts of the January 6 Capitol riots and the two times Trump was impeached.
Critics argue the removal of the department's posts will make the historical record of the government's communications and actions harder to trace, harming what little transparency is provided to the American people.
Cover photo: Annabelle GORDON / AFP