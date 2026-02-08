State Department to delete all X posts preceding Trump's second term

Washington DC - The Department of State will soon be removing all posts the agency made before President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.

The State Department is reportedly preparing to delete all X posts the agency made before President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. © Annabelle GORDON / AFP

The department confirmed to NPR that all posts preceding Trump's inauguration last year will be internally archived and no longer available for public viewing.

A spokesperson told the outlet that the move seeks to "limit confusion on US government policy and to speak with one voice to advance the President, Secretary, and Administration's goals and messaging."

They further described the X account as "one of our most powerful tools" and argued the removal will "preserve history while promoting the present."

An unnamed employee claimed that staffers were told in an email that anyone interested in viewing the archived posts would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request.

The directive will also apply to agencies that operate under the State Department, including US embassies and missions, ambassadors and department bureaus, and programs.