Trump lashes out at Olympic skier Hunter Hess over US politics comments: "A real loser"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently responded after skier Hunter Hess publicly expressed concern about the state of US politics as he represents the country in the Winter Olympics .

On Sunday, President Donald Trump (r.) criticized skier Hunter Hess after he said it was "hard" representing the US in the Olympics amid political turmoil. © Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

During a press conference on Friday, Hess revealed that he felt "mixed emotions" about representing the US, because there is "a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't."

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess added.

In response, Trump shared a Truth Social post on Sunday, describing Hess as "a real loser" for not wanting to "represent his country."

"If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the team, and it's too bad he's on it," the president added.

"Very hard to root for someone like this."

Trump ran for president on the promise of "restoring free speech," but he has since used the role to slander, suppress, and legally target media outlets and public figures who are critical of him and his MAGA agenda.

In his remarks, Hess went on to add, "I think for me, it's more I'm representing my like friends and family back home, the people that represent it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the US."