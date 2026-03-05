Trump teases imminent Texas Senate endorsement as he urges other candidate to drop out

Austin, Texas - President Donald Trump is calling on Texas ' incumbent Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton to avoid a runoff after neither candidate managed to win a majority in Tuesday's Republican Senate primary.

Texas Senator John Cornyn (l.) and Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a runoff in the 2026 Republican primary for US Senate. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

The Associated Press shows Cornyn (41.9%) with a slight lead over Paxton (40.7%), though neither got near the 50% threshold needed to win Tuesday's primary. State Representative Wesley Hunt came in third place with 13.5% of the vote.

Trump had declined to make an endorsement before Tuesday's race, saying he liked all three candidates.

Now, the top two vote-getters are headed for a runoff election on May 26 – an outcome the president is desperately hoping to avoid.

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!" Trump wrote.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair? We must win in November!!!"

Paxton told Real America's Voice that he would not drop out no matter whom Trump endorses. "No, I'm staying in this race. I owe it to the people of Texas," he said.