Trump threatens China amid reports of weapons sales to Iran

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened China with "big problems" if it supplies Iran with weapons and air defense systems.

President Donald Trump threatened that China will face "big problems" if it supplies Iran with crucial air defense systems. © AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"If China does that, China is gonna have big problems, okay?" Trump told CNN reporter Betsy Klein while making comments to reporters outside the White House on Saturday.

His comments came in response to earlier reports by CNN that recent US intelligence reports indicated that China may be on the verge of sending a shipment of weapons to Iran.

China has denied all the allegations leaked to CNN, a spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington saying that "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue."

"We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help deescalate tensions."

The accusations come only days after high-ranking officials in China claimed that Beijing played a significant role in facilitating a ceasefire between the US and Iran, which came into effect on Tuesday night.