Trump to decide "soon" on whether to send weapons to Taiwan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Monday he will soon decide whether to send more weapons to Taiwan despite warnings from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have a response; I have a response," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about his response to Xi's opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan. "I'm talking to him about it."

"We had a good conversation, and we'll make a determination pretty soon. We have a very good relationship with President Xi. In fact, I think I'll be going, I guess, in April."

Beijing has long touted Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory, despite the island nation being democratically self-governed since the Chinese Communist Party seized power in 1949.

In a phone call with Trump on February 4, Xi called for "mutual respect" in relations with the US but also warned Washington against making arms sales to the island.

"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations... The US must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution," Xi said, according to China's state broadcaster.

China has sanctioned dozens of US firms and struck back at the US over major defense deals and arms sales signed throughout Trump's second term.

While Washington does not officially recognize Taiwan, it has long been the territory's main military backer. In December, the US approved the sale of $11 billion worth of arms.

The transaction stoked tensions with China, which has not ruled out the use of violent force to annex Taiwan. Beijing launched a series of major live-fire drills in response.