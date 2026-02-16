China's top diplomat torches Trump administration, angers Taiwan and Japan in historic remarks
Munich, Germany - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that while Beijing wants to see greater cooperation with the US, it's ultimately up to the Trump administration.
Wang called out the Trump administration during comments on Saturday, declaring that the last year "was marked by growing transformations and turbulence, and the law of the jungle and unilateralism went rampant."
He said that "humanity has come to a new crossroads for the cause of peace and development" and used his keynote speech at the 2026 Munich Security Conference to call for better communication and more collaboration.
In particular, he stressed China's dedication to the United Nations system. Though he said it needs to be "revitalized," he called the UN "the most universal and authoritative intergovernmental organization in the world."
"Without the UN, the world would revert to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, and many small and medium-sized countries would lose the multilateral foundation critical to their survival and development," Wang said.
It was at this point that Wang took aim at the Trump administration, which he referred to as a "certain country seeking to magnify differences and disagreements, put itself above everyone else, stoke bloc confrontation, and even revive the Cold War mentality."
He blamed the US' behavior for eroding trust in geopolitical relationships, worsening global cooperation, and impeding the authority of international institutions like the UN.
Wang's comments came a day after he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of MSC 2026, where they discussed the US-China relationship and agreed to strengthen cooperation and communication.
Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott called the meeting "positive and constructive" and said that Rubio had "emphasized the importance of results-oriented communication and cooperation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues."
Taiwan and Japan fire back at Beijing over comments in Munich
In comments after his keynote speech, Wang Yi warned that "Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces or by those who seek to revive militarism."
The remark came as he warned Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who roared to victory in an astounding electoral win last week, against intervention in Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its sovereign territory.
"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: If it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction," Wang said, reviving historical grievances regarding Japan's actions in World War II.
Takaichi has been repeatedly hawkish towards China, warning shortly after her first election victory in October that Japan would intervene militarily if Beijing were to move on Taipei.
China has been increasing its threats against Taiwan in recent years, launching live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait and regularly encroaching on the island nation's airspace.
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs slapped back at Beijing in response to Wang's comments, labeling them "factually incorrect and ungrounded" on X.
"Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country," the statement added.
Taiwan also responded angrily to Wang's comments, suggesting that Beijing was being hypocritical about upholding the UN's values, and said that China demonstrates "a hegemonic mindset that does not match its word with its actions."
"In fact, China has recently engaged in military provocations in surrounding areas and has repeatedly and openly violated UN Charter principles on refraining from the use of force or the threat of force," said Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.
