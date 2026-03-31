Trump unveils plans for golden presidential library featuring massive statue of him

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is planning to build a giant, gold-laced library which includes a gigantic statue of himself.

President Donald Trump's son Eric shared a bizarre rendering of his father's planned presidential library. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@EricTrump

Eric Trump unveiled an apparently AI-generated mock-up of the "Donald J. Trump Presidential Library" – a massive glass skyscraper towering over the Miami skyline.

The clip – which was also shared by Trump on Truth Social – also shows an auditorium overlooked by a towering gold statue of Trump, reminiscent of North Korea's Mansudae Grand Monument.

Instead of any features common for a library, the plan includes a vast lobby with gold-gilded escalators, a massive facade emblazoned with Trump's name, and an extravagant ballroom with enormous golden chandeliers.

Bizarrely, the 4,000-square foot Air Force One is shown in the lobby, behind an escalator. Trump sparked outrage last year by accepting a luxury Boeing gifted by Qatar for use as a presidential jet. His administration has fended off accusations of corruption by insisting it will be donated to his presidential library and not kept for personal use.

"The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here," wrote Eric Trump on X. "Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team."