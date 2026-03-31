Trump administration resumes processing asylum claims – but only for certain countries

Washington DC - For the first time in months, President Donald Trump 's administration has finally resumed processing asylum applications, but only from countries it deems to be "non-high-risk."

The Trump administration has resumed processing asylum applications, but only from countries deemed "non-high-risk." © AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The decision by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to resume processing asylum applications comes after the agency halted such claims following the November shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said at the time that the agency "halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every [person] is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."

This was triggered by the revelation that the man who had shot the National Guards, one of whom died of her injuries, was an asylum seeker from Afghanistan.

"USCIS has lifted the adjudicative hold for thoroughly screened asylum seekers from non-high-risk countries," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CBS News on Sunday.

"This move allows resources to focus on continued rigorous national security and public safety vetting for higher-risk cases."

The agency will continue to withhold all applications filed by nationals on the 39-nation-strong "travel ban" list. Passport holders from these countries are also unable to obtain work permits, green cards, or US citizenship.