Trump and Netanyahu announce Washington meeting to discuss Iran

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to "discuss with him the negotiations with Iran", the premier's office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) will visit Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday – their sixth meeting of the US president's second term. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Netanyahu "believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis", his office said in a statement on Saturday, referring to Iran's allies in the region.

Wednesday's meeting will mark the sixth between the two leaders since Trump took office a year ago.

Iran and the US held negotiations in Oman on Friday, and Trump later said the talks would resume early next week.

Though both the US and Israel are Iran's arch-nemeses, Israel has taken a more hardline stance, opposing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Geopolitical analyst Michael Horowitz has argued that "Israel is pushing for a lasting weakening, or even the fall of the Iranian regime, with the option of additional strikes if necessary".