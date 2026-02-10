US athletes and fans at Winter Olympics turn up the heat on Trump administration

Milan, Italy - The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics is in danger of developing into a Cold War between the athletes and President Donald Trump after several competitors voiced criticism of his administration.

Several athletes competing in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics have used their platform to criticize President Donald Trump and his controversial agenda. © Collage: PIERO CRUCIATTI & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Gestures of a political nature on the medal winners' podium have been forbidden since 2021 under Article 50 of the Olympic Charter, but athletes are permitted to express their views in press conferences and on social media.

The focus of several competitors' ire at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy has been the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration, in particular the tactics adopted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The fatal shootings of two protesters by federal officers in Minneapolis last month sparked outrage in the United States.

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who won 2014 Olympic silver for the US but has switched to the country of his birth, made no bones about his distaste for ICE, sharing an Instagram post that read "F*** ICE", apparently having urinated on the snow.

As a result, he says, while many messages have been supportive, he has also received death threats.

American freestyle skier Hunter Hess got the president's attention after said it "brings up mixed emotions to represent the US right now."

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US," Hess added.

Trump slammed Hess in a Truth Social post, calling him "a real Loser."

Hess, though, received support from US snowboard superstar Chloe Kim, who called for more "love and compassion" in response to Trump's attack.

"I think in moments like these it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another, for all that's going on and I think that I'm really proud to represent the United States," Kim said.