Trump again calls for MAGA to "nationalize" elections as White House tries to backtrack

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has doubled down on his call for Republicans to "take over" elections ahead of the upcoming midterms.

During a recent press conference, President Donald Trump doubled down on his calls for Republicans to "take over" and "nationalize" elections. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump was asked what he meant when he called on Republican lawmakers to "nationalize the election."

"I want to see elections be honest, and if a state can't run an election, I think the people behind me should do something about it," Trump stated, referring to several MAGA allies standing behind him, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump claimed elections have been run "horribly," pointing to the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden, which he claimed was riddled with "rigged, crooked elections."

The president called out specific cities and states, including Detroit, Pennsylvania, and Atlanta.

"The federal government should get involved," Trump added. "If they can't count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over."

The remarks come after the president made similar arguments during a recent podcast interview, which was immediately met with heavy criticism.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to walk back Trump's initial comments, claiming he was actually referring to the SAVE Act – a piece of legislation that seeks to force citizens to present ID before casting a ballot in an election.

