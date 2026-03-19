Zohran Mamdani appoints new chief of NYC Department of Sanitation

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has appointed a new commissioner of the city's Department of Sanitation.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced his pick to lead the New York City Department of Sanitation. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Gregory Anderson is joining the Mamdani administration to lead the nation's largest municipal waste management agency.

"This is a well-deserved homecoming," Mamdani said in a statement. "As Commissioner, Gregory will carry forward the transformative projects he helped build, from waste containerization and curbside composting to commercial waste reform."

Anderson has more than a decade of experience at DSNY and is credited with helping to lead the city’s ongoing containerization and cleanliness initiative, dubbed the "Trash Revolution." Most recently, he served as deputy director of state operations for Governor Kathy Hochul.

Javier Lojan will now return to his role as DSNY first deputy commissioner after serving as active commissioner for the last year and four months, including during the deadly winter weather this year.

"As we have all seen over the last two months, DSNY provides some of the most essential services for New Yorkers. Under the Mayor's leadership, we will start a new era for our city's neighborhoods, one where cleanliness is measured not by the absence of trash but by vitality and well-maintained public spaces," Anderson said.