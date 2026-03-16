Trump and Iran trade opposing claims about talks to end war

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that the US was in discussions with Iran to end a war that entered its third week, contradicting earlier statements made by Tehran.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, made competing claims about negotiations to end the war. © Collage: Mauro PIMENTEL & Saul LOEB / AFP

"Yes, we're talking to them," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy underway to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.

"But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," he added.

Iran's foreign minister had earlier denied any talks with the US were taking place.

Trump said he was not sure he wanted to make a deal to end the war "because first of all nobody even knows who you're dealing with, because most of their leadership has been killed."

He did, however insist that Iranian officials "want to make a deal badly."

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi categorically denied Iran was interested negotiating with the US, pushing back on Trump's stance.

"We are stable and strong enough. We are only defending our people," Araghchi told CBS' Face The Nation, in an interview aired Sunday.