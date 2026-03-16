Trump continues meltdown over Iran war media coverage and hints at "Charges for TREASON"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats against media outlets that run critical coverage of his war on Iran, even hinting at potential "treason" charges for he calls fake news.
In a long and rambling social media post, Trump accused the "Radical Leftwing Press" of spreading AI-generated images and videos generated supposedly pushed by Iran.
"AI has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day," he claimed.
Complaining about fake footage showing the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in flames, Trump said "Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!"
Though Iran claimed to have hit the aircraft carrier, no US news outlet corroborated the claim or published any videos matching Trump's description.
The 79-year-old added he was "so thrilled" that Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr was looking into potentially revoking broadcast licenses over negative coverage of the spiraling war.
"Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions – also known as the fake news – have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up," Carr warned Saturday.
Trump has spread fake stories and AI-generated content in the past, including by promoting his dystopian vision for the future of Gaza – which the US helped Israel destroy – and a racist video in which former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are depicted as apes.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP