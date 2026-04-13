Eric Swalwell drops California governor bid amid sexual misconduct allegations
Dublin, California - US Representative Eric Swalwell said Sunday he was suspending his campaign for California governor following allegations he sexually assaulted a former staff member and engaged in sexual misconduct with other women.
The Democratic congressman was a frontrunner in the June primary election to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, but the allegations, published Friday in The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, led a number of prominent Democrats to rescind their support for him.
Swalwell's departure leaves the crowded race to lead the Democratic state wide open. Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host supported by President Donald Trump, is one of the Republican candidates in the running.
"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell (45) announced in a statement posted to X on Sunday evening.
"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past."
"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made – but that's my fight, not a campaign's," he said.
Swalwell accused of sexually assaulting staffer
A former Swalwell staffer said that the congressman sexually assaulted her when she was heavily intoxicated, and left her bruised and bleeding, according to the reports from CNN and The San Francisco Chronicle.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has said it is investigating the claims.
Three other women also alleged sexual misconduct by Swalwell, CNN reported.
A letter released Sunday and signed by more than 50 former Swalwell staffers described the allegations as "serious" and "credible," demanding he resign from Congress and drop his bid for governor.
His post on Sunday did not address his position in Congress.
Multiple prominent Democrats who had supported Swalwell's gubernatorial bid, including Senators Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego, have rescinded their endorsements, and leading party figures had said he should end his campaign.
Cover photo: REUTERS