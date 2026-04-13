Eric Swalwell drops California governor bid amid sexual misconduct allegations

Dublin, California - US Representative Eric Swalwell said Sunday he was suspending his campaign for California governor following allegations he sexually assaulted a former staff member and engaged in sexual misconduct with other women.

Representative Eric Swalwell has suspended his California gubernatorial campaign amid allegations of sexual misconduct. © REUTERS

The Democratic congressman was a frontrunner in the June primary election to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, but the allegations, published Friday in The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, led a number of prominent Democrats to rescind their support for him.

Swalwell's departure leaves the crowded race to lead the Democratic state wide open. Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host supported by President Donald Trump, is one of the Republican candidates in the running.

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell (45) announced in a statement posted to X on Sunday evening.

"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past."

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made – but that's my fight, not a campaign's," he said.