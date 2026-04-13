Eric Swalwell makes big call on Congress future amid sexual misconduct scandal

Washington DC - Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress Monday over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell has announced his resignation from Congress after shocking allegations of sexual misconduct made headlines. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Swalwell, who had been a candidate for governor of California, announced his decision in a statement posted to his account on X.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in the statement.

"I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

Swalwell's troubles escalated rapidly over the weekend as reports in the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detailed allegations from four women, including a former staff member who said he sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has said it is investigating the claims.

Swalwell, once a frontrunner in the June primary election to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday.