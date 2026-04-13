Eric Swalwell makes big call on Congress future amid sexual misconduct scandal
Washington DC - Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress Monday over allegations of sexual misconduct.
Swalwell, who had been a candidate for governor of California, announced his decision in a statement posted to his account on X.
"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in the statement.
"I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."
Swalwell's troubles escalated rapidly over the weekend as reports in the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN detailed allegations from four women, including a former staff member who said he sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has said it is investigating the claims.
Swalwell, once a frontrunner in the June primary election to replace Governor Gavin Newsom, suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday.
Dozens of his former staffers demands his resignation from Congress in a letter on Sunday, describing the allegations against him as "serious" and "credible."
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP