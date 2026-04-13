Tony Gonzales announces exit from Congress in latest scandal-fueled resignation

Washington DC - Texas Republican Tony Gonzales has announced he will retire from Congress amid mounting pressure after acknowledging an affair with a former aide who later died by self-immolation.

Texas Republican Tony Gonzales has announced his exit from Congress amid controversy over his affair with a former staffer. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all," Gonzales said in an X post.

"When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas."

House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders had already urged him not to seek re-election.

Gonzales' resignation came just hours after Democrat Eric Swalwell of California, who had already ended his bid to become governor, announced his exit from Congress after multiple women accused him of sexual assault or misconduct.

Lawmakers are still zeroing in on separate controversies involving two Florida lawmakers – Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Republican Cory Mills – in an unusual push for disciplinary action.

"Congress should not tolerate representatives who abuse staff, betray public trust for personal gain, and generally violate their oath of office," New York Democrat Nydia Velazquez posted on X, calling for all four to resign and adding, "if they refuse, they should be expelled."

Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority, a threshold so high that Congress has wielded the sanction only in the gravest cases, removing just six members in its 237-year history.

Republican Anna Paulina Luna had been set to introduce a resolution Tuesday to expel Swalwell, and support for votes to oust the other three, beginning as early as this week, has come from an ideologically wide group of lawmakers.