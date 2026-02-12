Gallup to stop tracking presidential approval in polling

President Donald Trump has threatened pollsters, claiming "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense." © REUTERS

The shift comes as President Donald Trump has threatened pollsters, writing on his Truth Social platform last month: "Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense."

However, The Hill reported the polling agency – which has been tracking public approval of US presidents since the 1930s – said the move was "part of a broader, ongoing effort to align all of Gallup's public work with its mission."

When asked whether the White House or any member of the Trump administration gave any input for the shift, a spokesperson told the outlet: "This is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup's research goals and priorities."

"Our commitment is to long-term, methodologically sound research on issues and conditions that shape people's lives," the spokesperson said.

Gallup did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Gallup polling shows Trump's approval rating has been in steady decline since the start of his second term last January, dropping from 47% approval at his inauguration down to 36% as of December 1, 2025 – the last data released by the pollster.