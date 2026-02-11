Governors withdraw from annual meeting with Trump after unprecedented snub

Washington DC - The National Governors Association canceled an upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump after he excluded Democratic governors from a traditionally bipartisan annual gathering.

The National Governors Association canceled an upcoming meeting after President Donald Trump uninvited Democratic governors. © AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Governors from across the nation were set to gather in Washington for the annual meeting and black-tie dinner, which was scheduled for February 20.

But on Monday, the White House announced that it was excluding Democratic governors from the annual meeting.

Sources speaking to the New York Times also suggested that Trump was personally blocking Colorado Gov. Jaret Polis and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore from attending the dinner, despite the latter being the NGA's vice chairman.

On Sunday, Moore responded with an angry statement on X, pointing to his position as the US' only Black governor as carrying "added weight" to his exclusion.

The association's chairman, Kevin Stitt, reportedly told members on Monday that the NGA would be canceling the meeting with Trump over the incident.

"To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration," said CEO Brandon Tatum in a statement cited by Reuters.

"At this moment in our nation's history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity, and constructive engagement."

In response to the scandal on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump "can invite whomever he wants to dinner and events here at the White House."