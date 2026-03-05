GOP Senator Steve Daines makes surprise announcement about his political future

Helena, Montana - Senior Republican Senator for Montana Steve Daines abruptly dropped his bid for a third term on Wednesday, days before the deadline for him to file for the November midterm elections.

"Serving the people of Montana in the US Senate for the past 13 years has been the greatest honor of my professional career," Daines said in a video announcement on X. "I'm grateful to God for allowing me to serve."

"But after much careful thought, I've decided not to seek reelection," he continued. "I'm energized, and I'm encouraged for whatever comes next."

Daines' choice not to contest the 2026 midterm elections in November makes him the sixth GOP senator to bow out, alongside North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and several others.

The 63-year-old lawmaker was first elected to the Senate in 2014. He chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee from 2023 to 2025.

Throughout his video statement, Daines touted various achievements during his time in office, including the building of a conservative majority on the Supreme Court and "securing" the Southern border.

"It is time for new leaders like Tim Sheehy to spearhead the fight for Montana in the United States Senate," Daines said in a separate statement.

He also endorsed Kurt Alme, Montana's US attorney, who submitted his name for the midterm race shortly before the cutoff.

President Donald Trump reacted to Daines' resignation with a lengthy statement on Truth Social and endorsed Alme as his replacement: "Alme is an exceptional person and will do a fantastic job as your next United States Senator from the Great State of Montana."