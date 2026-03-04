Graham Platner slams Collins for supporting Trump's war in Iran: "Did you learn anything?"

Graham Platner (l.) slammed incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins (r.) for her support of President Donald Trump's war with Iran. © Collage: AFP/Sophie Park/Getty Images & AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I'm asking you, not as your opponent, but as a Mainer and a veteran who has seen too many people die," Platner wrote on Tuesday in a post calling for Collins to oppose Trump's war when it comes time to vote.

"You can stop this war machine before it chews up any more lives. If you still have a conscience somewhere under all that concern, we need you to find it."

His comment comes amid a flurry of voices condemning Trump's attacks on Iran, which the US launched on Saturday with assistance from Israel.

Earlier this week, Platner railed against the war, calling it "unpatriotic" and pointing out that it will be American service members and their families who pay the ultimate price for Trump's overseas ambitions.

Platner is gearing up to contest Maine Governor Janet Mills in the Democratic Senate primary in Maine. He currently holds a steady lead over Mills and, if successful, would face off against Collins in the midterms.

"You voted to send me to Iraq. Did you learn anything from that experience? Anything at all?" Platner said in an angry video slamming Collins' record.

While the exact date of Platner's enlistment in the military is unknown, it was either in late 2003 or early 2004. Either way, the Iraq War would already have been underway, and he likely signed up expecting to be deployed.