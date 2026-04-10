Trump's Labor Sec faces claims of retaliating against employees who accused her husband of sexual abuse

Washington DC - US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is facing damning accusations that she retaliated and discriminated against female employees who had accused her husband of sexual abuse.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer allegedly retaliated and discriminated against women who had accused her husband of sexual assault. © AFP/Tom Brenner/Getty Images

At least three people have lodged workplace discrimination complaints against Chavez-DeRemer, who is facing allegations that she retaliated against women who reported that they were sexually assaulted in her office.

A number of young female staffers have alleged that Chavez-DeRemer's husband, Shawn DeRemer, sexually touched them late last year while they were at work.

The staffers have filed the allegations as Equal Employment Opportunity complaints, alleging that the labor secretary created a work environment where staff feared they would be punished for speaking out about abuse.

In addition, the complaint alleges that Chavez-DeRemer directed her staff to perform inappropriate personal chores for her, such as cleaning out her closets, a source told MS Now.

The Labor Department's Inspector General will continue to investigate numerous complaints and accusations of misconduct by the secretary and members of her senior staff.

These latest claims come as the labor secretary already faces multiple investigations into misconduct, allegations which both she and her husband deny.

Allegations first surfaced around Shawn DeRemer after a female staffer reported sexual abuse to the police in December 2025. In February, however, the Washington Post reported that the investigation had been closed.

DeRemer does remain barred from the Department of Labor's premises, however, a ban that was reported to the New York Times in February.