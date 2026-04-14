Graham Platner scores cameo from Elizabeth Warren at major Maine rally

Portland, Maine - Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner will be joined by Massachusetts Senator and fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren for a major rally in Portland, Maine on Saturday.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will campaign for Graham Platner during a rally in Portland, Maine on the weekend. © Collage: Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Platner announced the news in a post on Monday, saying: "Together, we'll take on Wall Street and the billionaire class who have rigged the system against working people."

A campaign spokesperson told the Portland Press Herald that Warren would give her full support to Platner's plans to "fight the system that is rigged against workers."

The rally comes less than two months before Maine's Senate Democratic primaries on June 9.

Recent polls put Platner well ahead of his primary opponent, Governor Janet Mills, by a margin of more than 30% in some cases. He is also well ahead of incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, whom he will face in November if he secures the nomination.

Warren endorsed Platner in March, praising the ex-soldier and oyster farmer as "the real deal."

"He's a fighter, and he's ready to take that fight to Washington," she said at the time.

"He understands what's happening to working people when there's not someone in Washington fighting like hell for your family."