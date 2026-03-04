Hallie Shoffner wins Democratic nomination to take on Tom Cotton in Arkansas Senate race

Little Rock, Arkansas - Democrat Hallie Shoffner will face off against Republican incumbent Tom Cotton for US Senate in Arkansas after both candidates won their Tuesday primaries.

Incumbent Republican Tom Cotton will face Democratic nominee Hallie Shoffner in the Arkansas general election for US Senate. © Collage: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Hallie Shoffner

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary race for Shoffner, showing her with 78.2% of the vote over Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar at 21.8%.

Cotton handily won the Republican primary with 81.6% of the vote.

Shoffner is a sixth-generation farmer from Newport. She launched her Senate campaign in July, vowing to lower the cost of living, expand worker protections, invest in education, and fight for farmers and rural communities.

Cotton is a former US Army officer who has been the junior senator from Arkansas since 2015. Before that, he represented the state's fourth congressional district in the US House. His reelection campaign is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

"Thank you, Arkansas, for trusting me with this race!" Shoffner posted on X.

"'I Believe in Arkansas' was Governor Mike Beebe's campaign slogan when he ran for governor. He gave me his blessing to carry it forward. Because I do believe in Arkansas, and we deserve better than Tom Cotton," she added.