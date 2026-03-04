Hallie Shoffner wins Democratic nomination to take on Tom Cotton in Arkansas Senate race
Little Rock, Arkansas - Democrat Hallie Shoffner will face off against Republican incumbent Tom Cotton for US Senate in Arkansas after both candidates won their Tuesday primaries.
The Associated Press called the Democratic primary race for Shoffner, showing her with 78.2% of the vote over Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar at 21.8%.
Cotton handily won the Republican primary with 81.6% of the vote.
Shoffner is a sixth-generation farmer from Newport. She launched her Senate campaign in July, vowing to lower the cost of living, expand worker protections, invest in education, and fight for farmers and rural communities.
Cotton is a former US Army officer who has been the junior senator from Arkansas since 2015. Before that, he represented the state's fourth congressional district in the US House. His reelection campaign is endorsed by President Donald Trump.
"Thank you, Arkansas, for trusting me with this race!" Shoffner posted on X.
"'I Believe in Arkansas' was Governor Mike Beebe's campaign slogan when he ran for governor. He gave me his blessing to carry it forward. Because I do believe in Arkansas, and we deserve better than Tom Cotton," she added.
Fred Love to challenge Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor
Meanwhile, state Senator Fred Love has been declared with winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary. He will face Republican incumbent Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was contested on Tuesday.
"Words cannot explain the gratitude for all the support you all have shown me," Love posted on Facebook.
"Now, Arkansas is facing some major issues, and only by working together, can we solve them. If you want someone who'll truly loves this state and wants to invest in the people of Arkansas, I ask that you join me on this journey to make the Governor's Mansion the 'People's House'!"
The Arkansas general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Cover photo: Collage: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP & Screenshot/Facebook/Hallie Shoffner