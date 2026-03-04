North Carolina's Roy Cooper to face off against Michael Whatley for Senate

Raleigh, North Carolina - Democrat Roy Cooper will face off against Republican Michael Whatley for US Senate after both candidates won their primaries in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Republican Michael Whatley (l.) and Democrat Roy Cooper will go head to head in the North Carolina general election for US Senate. © Collage: GRANT BALDWIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & REUTERS

The Associated Press has called the Democratic primary race for Cooper, showing him with 92% of the vote with 99% of ballots counted.

The outlet called the Republican primary for Whatley, who is pulling 64.6%.

Both candidates are vying to replace retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who announced in June that he would not seek a third term in office.

Cooper served as North Carolina's governor from 2017 to 2025. Before that, he was the state's attorney general from 2001 to 2017, a state senator from 1991 to 2001, and a state representative from 1987 to 1991.

Whatley was the chair of the Republican National Committee from 2024 to 2025 and of the North Carolina Republican Party from 2019 to 2024. He is endorsed by President Donald Trump in his Senate bid.

"North Carolina, we're officially on the road to November 3rd. There’s no doubt – we’ve got our work cut out for us. But North Carolinians have always given me hope and that’s what’s going to get us across the finish line," Cooper posted on X on Tuesday.

Whatley wrote, "Thank you North Carolina! I’m honored to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Republicans are united. Now the real fight begins."