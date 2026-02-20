House Speaker Mike Johnson shoots down request for Jesse Jackson to lie in honor at the Capitol

Washington DC - House Speaker and MAGA loyalist Mike Johnson recently turned down a request for the body of the late civil rights icon Jesse Jackson to be laid in honor at the Capitol building .

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r) recently denied a request to have Jesse Jackson (l) laid in honor in the US Capitol, citing past precedent. © Collage: PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, the request was submitted by members of Jackson's family, which would allow his casket to be displayed in the Rotunda of the US Capitol, allowing lawmakers and the public to come and pay their final respects.

Johnson rejected the request, with sources claiming the decision was based on past precedent, as the practice has been reserved for presidents, select military officials, and select government officials.

One source insisted the decision was not a political one, noting that Johnson also rejected similar requests following the recent deaths of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The news comes days after Jackson passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84. Jackson was a prominent civil and human rights leader since the 1960s, and was a close ally to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He also ran two unsuccessful campaigns for president in the 1980s.

While Jackson has received praise from both sides of the political aisle for his immense influence, Republicans have noticeably been unwilling to pay him much respect.