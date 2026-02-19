Washington mayor seeks White House aid on giant sewage spill as Maryland governor accuses Trump of "lying"

Washington DC - Washington's mayor declared a public emergency Wednesday over a major sewage leak, seeking aid from the White House after the Trump administration criticized local leaders for their response.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency over a major sewage leak and requested federal assistance in relief efforts. © Collage: REUTERS & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One month ago, a pipe carrying sewage from the US capital and parts of the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia burst, sending 40 million gallons of waste into the Potomac River.

The ecological disaster has become a danger to the river's health and residents who use it for drinking water, while stoking a political fight between President Donald Trump and a rising Democratic star, Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser requested a presidential disaster declaration and "declared a local public emergency" in order to get federal funds for the relief effort, her office said in a statement Wednesday.

She was also seeking 100% "reimbursement for costs incurred by the District and the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority" related to the disaster, it added.

Scientists have detected dangerously high concentrations of bacteria from fecal matter, including E.coli, in waters affected by the spill.

With the leak's Maryland location upriver from Washington, much of it found its way to the waters skirting the US capital.